Namibia: Stop Talking Too Much and Focus On Development - Uutoni

URBAN and rural development minister Erastus Uutoni says people should stop focusing on political affiliations and focus on developing the country to move forward.

He said this on Tuesday during an inspection of the 121 houses which will be allocated to the victims of the Twaloloka fire disaster at Walvis Bay.

The construction of the houses at Kuisebmond Extension 8 commenced on 18 February.

The minister proposed that the houses be handed over to the recipients by the end of this month or July.

He expressed his satisfaction over the progress made on the houses.

He added that the ministry's executive director, Nghidinua Daniel, will look at the shortcomings of the houses and rectify them accordingly.

"We need to develop this country irrespective of political party or affiliation, stop talking too much and start with the actual development. Let us work together as a team, Namibia can only be developed by united people," said the minister.

Uutoni suggested that the council identify a site where the residents can conduct their business activities.

The area boasts a play park, and sites have also been made available for a clinic and a school.

Two women, Ragina Katjizembua and Hendrina Angula, also volunteered to provide food to the conatruction workers.

Some private companies have come on board to provide food and services to the construction team.According to the site manager and member of the Namibia Shack Dwellers Federation, Naftali Uutoni, work was delayed because of the shortage of building materials at the town.

Uutoni added that the labourers are working tirelessly every day to complete the houses.

"The labourers building the houses do not even have houses themselves,"stressed Naftali Uutoni.

He requested the government and companies to assist the federation with funds to complete the servicing of Extension 11 at Narraville.

Raymond Pietersen, the project manager, says he is pleased with the development that he, along with the federation, have made.

"We are really pushing. We are now in the 15th week of construction and will hand houses over to the minister two weeks from now," said Pietersen.

He said the remaining 82 plots at the extension will be allocated to the 25 families that were affected by the second Twaloloka fire.The housing project has created 200 direct jobs