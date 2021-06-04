Namibia: Unavailability of Land the Biggest Challenge

4 June 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Swakopmund — One of the biggest challenges in upgradable land tenure titles under the flexible land tenure system in Namibia is the reluctance by local authorities to avail land for the initiative. This was stated by Gabriel Iindombo, deputy director of Land Board Tenure and Advise in the agriculture ministry while providing an update to agriculture minister Calle Schlettwein this week at the coastal town.

The objective of the system is to provide security of title for persons who live in informal settlements or who are provided with low-income housing as well as to empower people economically concerned by means of these rights.

Iindombo noted: "Mushrooming of informal settlements in the peripheries of towns, cities, villages and settlement areas is one of the challenges and also the slow implementation of activities by local authorities and slow understanding of the provisions of the Flexible Land Tenure Act, 2012 by stakeholders."

Iindombo forms part of minister Schlettwein's delegation which this week embarked on a familiarisation visit to Erongo region. Apart from the familiarisation, the minister is also engaging key stakeholders such as local authorities and mines in the region. Ministerial spokesperson Jona Musheko said mines are bulk consumers of water, hence the need to meet each of them.

"The minister is introducing the flexible land tenure to local authorities to address the issues of informal settlements. Lastly, the minister will visit water projects under construction," added Musheko.

Meanwhile, Iindombo noted that land tenure titles provide security for people, are cheaper to register, provide legal documentary proof of land ownership, beneficiaries can invest in their land without fear of being evicted and the property may be used as collateral.

Land hold title rights give the holder the same rights over the piece of land within the property just as the owner of the freehold.

Iindombo further stated that the Gobabis Municipality availed 63 hectares of land, and 1 110 individual plots were created in Freedom Square informal settlement in that town.

For the new financial period, the ministry targets six new local authorities, namely Outapi Town Council, Mariental Municipality, Lüderitz Town Council, Oranjemund Town Council, Otjiwarongo Municipality, //Kharas Regional Council (Aussenkehr).

Schlettwein endorsed the system saying it will complement the congestion in informal settlements in the country. He urged all stakeholders to work together for the excel of the project.

