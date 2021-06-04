Namibia: I Don't See Any Threat - Kakololo

4 June 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

African Boxing Union (ABU) featherweight champion, Nathaniel 'Natty' Kakololo, yesterday said he sees no threat in his Ukrainian opponent Oleg Malinovskyi and come 12th of this month, he will bring the vacant WBO featherweight inter-continental title home.

Kakololo will on 12 June face Malinovskyi for the vacant WBO featherweight inter-continental title in Kyiv, Ukraine. It will be Kakololo's first fight outside Africa.

Speaking to the New Era Sport, an upbeat Kakololo said he is excited about the fight and ready to become a new champion.

"I feel excited about this bout and I cannot wait to become the new WBO featherweight inter-continental champion. You know that I am the current African Boxing Union (ABU) featherweight champion, and champions are ever ready to fight," he said.

Kakololo's opponent is an undefeated champion and holds a record of 27 fights, and according to the 25-year old Namibian, Malinovskyi has not faced any opponent who has his calibre and quality.

"My opponent is undefeated because he's never come across boxers such as myself, and I hope he is prepared to take his first loss. All his fights were with shallow boxers but with me, he is going to be punished," he added.

In terms of preparations, the ABU champion said he has been preparing for the fight for some time now and he is with the best team that will guide him to the title. He added that he has been sparring with some of the best sparring partners on the continent.

"I have been training hard for this bout, and I believe I am with the best team at the moment. I have a sparring partner Nonhlanhla Magagane from South Africa, who is one of the best on the continent. He is the same guy that has been sparring with Jeremiah Nakathila. I believe we are on track to bring the title home."

Meanwhile, promoter and trainer of MTC Salute Boxing Academy, Kiriat Kamanja, also expressed that his boxer will deliver in Europe and believes he deserves to be the new champion, looking at the amount of work he has been putting in.

"I think Natty is ready for this fight against the Ukrainian. He has been preparing so well with some of the best sparring partners. I believe he will go out there and bring the title home," he added.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Millions in Gupta Assets Seized by South African Investigators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.