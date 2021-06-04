Namibia: I Don't See Any Threat - Kakololo

African Boxing Union (ABU) featherweight champion, Nathaniel 'Natty' Kakololo, yesterday said he sees no threat in his Ukrainian opponent Oleg Malinovskyi and come 12th of this month, he will bring the vacant WBO featherweight inter-continental title home.

Kakololo will on 12 June face Malinovskyi for the vacant WBO featherweight inter-continental title in Kyiv, Ukraine. It will be Kakololo's first fight outside Africa.

Speaking to the New Era Sport, an upbeat Kakololo said he is excited about the fight and ready to become a new champion.

"I feel excited about this bout and I cannot wait to become the new WBO featherweight inter-continental champion. You know that I am the current African Boxing Union (ABU) featherweight champion, and champions are ever ready to fight," he said.

Kakololo's opponent is an undefeated champion and holds a record of 27 fights, and according to the 25-year old Namibian, Malinovskyi has not faced any opponent who has his calibre and quality.

"My opponent is undefeated because he's never come across boxers such as myself, and I hope he is prepared to take his first loss. All his fights were with shallow boxers but with me, he is going to be punished," he added.

In terms of preparations, the ABU champion said he has been preparing for the fight for some time now and he is with the best team that will guide him to the title. He added that he has been sparring with some of the best sparring partners on the continent.

"I have been training hard for this bout, and I believe I am with the best team at the moment. I have a sparring partner Nonhlanhla Magagane from South Africa, who is one of the best on the continent. He is the same guy that has been sparring with Jeremiah Nakathila. I believe we are on track to bring the title home."

Meanwhile, promoter and trainer of MTC Salute Boxing Academy, Kiriat Kamanja, also expressed that his boxer will deliver in Europe and believes he deserves to be the new champion, looking at the amount of work he has been putting in.

"I think Natty is ready for this fight against the Ukrainian. He has been preparing so well with some of the best sparring partners. I believe he will go out there and bring the title home," he added.