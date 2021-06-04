Zimbabwe: Covid-19, Hope Not Lost - President

Despite the Covid-19 headwinds and its negative effects on economic development all hope is not lost as the country witnesses a steady growth in the critical mining sector towards achieving a US$12 billion economy by 2023, President Mnangagwa.

Officially opening the annual Chamber of Mines Conference here in the resort town of Victoria Falls, the President said his administration will continue to create an enabling environment which improves the ease of doing business for the mining sector and investors at large.

The conference is being held under the theme "Navigating turbulent times and the Need to Build Resilience" a subject that the President described as befitting.

"I like the part of navigating turbulent times, it evokes a sense of being alert.

"Hope is not lost. When I met your leaders they had no complaints except Covid-19 which is not Government induced," the President said.

The Second Republic, the President said is determined to attain Vision 2030 and the mining sector is expected to contribute significantly to the attainment of that Vision to become an upper middle class economy.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which affected production and marketing, as well as prices of minerals, the sector has remained resilient largely because of Government incentives that include tax cuts.

Zimbabwe has more than 60 minerals with platinum and gold among the top foreign currency earners for the country.

While plans for value addition and beneficiation of platinum are at an advanced stage, the President expressed concern that gold and diamonds are being exported without any improvements to the whole value chain.

The President is accompanied by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Minister of Energy and Power Development Hon Soda Jemu, Minister of Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando, Minister of Defense and War Veterans Hon Oppah Muchinguri, Minister of State Matabeleland Province Cde Richard Moyo, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Prof Mthuli Ncube and Minister of State Security Hon Owen Ncube, top Government officials attended the conference.