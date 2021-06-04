Namibia: No Breakthrough in Mandela Case

Keetmanshoop — //Kharas police chief David Indongo said no progress or breakthrough has been made so far from police investigations in the search of the missing Spencer Mandela Nakale (5) who went missing in Lüderitz in late December 2020.

"We now have to extend the investigation further as the whereabouts of the boy could not be traced up to now," he explained.

The police chief said the biggest challenges faced so far are the lack of resources to extend the investigation to other regions, especially Ohangwena, from where the boy's family originates.

In terms of speculation that Mandela was last seen in Mpumalanga province, South Africa, Indongo emphasised that this was indeed "fake news".

"We have contacted our counterparts in Mpumalanga as well as the Namibian Police attaché in Pretoria but there were no reports of the boy roaming in the streets there," he continued.

The commissioner also said they suspect the lady spreading the false rumour of seeing Mandela in South Africa was merely attracted by the N$50 000 reward for the person coming forward with the whereabouts of the boy.

"Investigations are, however, continuing and the public will be informed of its outcome accordingly," Indongo said.

Meanwhile,!Nami#Nus constituency councillor, Susan Ndjaleka informed New Era that she recently visited Nelson Mandela Nakale, the father of the boy to establish the status of his ordeal.

"He was not happy with the slow progress made so far with the police investigations and raised the concern that the police do not come back to the family on how far they are with the case," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ndjaleka said the worried father informed her that they have not and will never give up hope that their boy will be found.

"Nakale also said it is still hard for them to accept Mandela as being missing for five months now, something that remains heartbreaking for them," she added.

The councillor said it is even worse for Mandela's parents for him not to be with them during his recent fifth birthday.

She further advised Mandela's father to get psychological assistance to address his emotional state.

"My office has arranged for him to see a social worker from the health ministry," she said.

Ndjaleka recommended to health authorities that the parents should have follow-up sessions with a state psychologist afterwards.