Namibia: Repo Rate Cuts Drives Savers Mad

AT the beginning of 2020, keeping N$1 000 in a normal saving account would earn an average of N$55,70 per year as interest from the bank, but as of April this year, the return is only N$36,70 - all thanks to the reduced repo rate.

At the onset of Covid-19 last year, the Bank of Namibia went all out to slash the repo rate, driving down the prime rate in consequence to an all-time low, 3,75% and 7,5%, respectively.

At the beginning of 2020, the repo rate was at 6,75%, and the prime rate 10,25%.

According to the bank then, these cuts were meant to provide a breather to indebted individuals and businesses as Covid-19 imposed restrictions led to an almost sudden standstill in economic activities.

Data from the central bank shows that over 22 000 individuals and businesses applied for relief of some sort from debt obligations, worth over N$9 billion in October last year.

While this was good to allow those indebted, the relationship existing between the lending rate, repo rate and the deposit rate suggests that when there is a cut in the repo rate, earnings from savings also nosedive.

In this case, between January 2020 and April this year. the average deposit rate has slumped from 5,57% to 3,67% - falling by 1,9 percentage points.

Namibians are generally savers, with over N$200 billion locked up in several saving platforms such as pension funds, banks saving accounts and other liquid instruments.

At the beginning of 2020, central bank statistics showed there was N$3,3 billion sitting in general savings accounts at commercial banks, and that has now dropped by N$400 million to N$2,9 billion.

It is not clear whether this was due to low interest rates on deposits or some other reason.

Recent reports from the International Monetary Fund are that the cut in repo rates ought to have been balanced and not entirely just lean on providing a breather.

According to the IMF, central banks should better communicate monetary policy's distributional effects.

Last year, all eyes were on the new Bank of Namibia governor Johannes !Gawaxab, with the big question whether he will stick to the monetary policy tradition or pull out an additional instrument.

The market still awaits a move away from the conventional way of using monetary policy alone.

The IMF in its write up titled, 'Inequality Interest', states that in countries with bank-based financial systems, people who hold their savings in bank deposits and are not in debt could lose out from monetary easing through the savings redistribution channel.

This is what appears to have happened in Namibia.

According to the authors, given widening income and wealth gaps, and limited room in the budget in many countries, such as Namibia, monetary policy could do more harm, especially when it comes to correcting inequality.

"The problem is that monetary policy is a blunt tool that is poorly suited to the challenges facing specific demographic or socio-economic groups," said the authors.

It is also important that the central bank better understands and factors in differences among households within their existing policy frameworks, including through modelling and analysis of the distribution of income and wealth, added the authors.

The reduction in the repo rate has also slumped the earnings of commercial banks, which then have shifted their earnings dependence to banking fees.

This has, to a certain extent, reversed the relief granted by the commercial banks.

Email: [email protected] | Twitter: @Lasarus_A