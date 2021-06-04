Namibia: April Reports Good Credit Uptake but Uncertainty Remains

Namibian households have gone back to the banks - this time seeking to fund residential dwellings and short-term borrowing such as overdraft and other loans that fund consumption.

This is revealed in the April 2021 money and banking statistics.

The Bank of Namibia statistics show a growth in the country's private sector credit extension (PSCE), which increased by 1,1 percentage points towards the 3,1% mark, as at the end of April 2021 from the 2% recorded in March 2019.

"The rise in total mortgage credit was due to a higher demand by households," the bank wrote.

According to Cirrus Securities analysis, the growth was largely due to growth in mortgages to individuals that accounted for 74,4% of total extensions, meaning that more than 60% of the credit extended was for buying or constructing a house.

Total outstanding private sector credit currently stands at N$105,2 billion.

PSCE is a measure of the amount money/credit line extended to the households and business to spend in consumption and in capital goods or business expansion. It is the main indicator of consumer and business confidence in the economy and its outlook, the increase in credit extension highlight a positive outlook emerging, enabling repayment.

Nonetheless, growth in PSCE remains at historically low levels due to the persistent sluggish domestic economic activity, reinforced by the Covid-19 pandemic, the bank revealed.

The 12-month growth in credit extended to households increased by 1,3 percentage points, month-on-month, to 3,9% in April 2021.

The higher growth reflected a rise in demand for credit by individuals in all households' credit categories, especially mortgages, during the period under review.

Annual growth in mortgage credit stood at 3,5% at the end of April 2021, one percentage point higher than the growth rate recorded a month earlier

Despite the rise in April 2021, mortgage credit remains subdued due to low levels of economic activity, which translate into low earnings for individuals and businesses.

Beyond mortgage acquisition, which translate into less current consumption, some households are using other loans and advances to fund their current consumption, pushing it to 1,1% at the end of April 2021 from a growth rate of 0,2% at the end of March 2021.

"The increase was mainly due to higher demand for short-term credit by households, particularly credit cards, reinforced by a marginal increase in longer-term loans by businesses during the period under review," the bank revealed.

Ignoring the base effect, not only households show improved confidence, but it has been four months now since the overall credit extension to corporate has been in the positive.

Growth in credit extended to businesses rose to 2% in April 2021, compared to 1,2% in the preceding month.

However, the increase is not all due to more businesses approaching lenders, some is due to the base effect - the difference between the current level and the previous point of reference.

"The increase reflects base effects emanating from a sharp decline observed in April 2020, following the then stringent measures instituted to curb the spread of Covid-19," says the central bank.

Moreover, the uptake of business credit remained subdued in the period under review, in the face of low domestic economic activity.

Businesses are, however, using overdraft to access funding, which was in double-digit territory, with growth of 13,5% year on year (N$1,3 billion).

According to Cirrus Securities, the "short-term credit facilities will remain a primary source of financing for businesses in the current economic climate, particularly given the low nominal interest rates".

Despite all the positivity in most of the categories of the credit line, there is one which is struggling to improve, especially for business, that is leasing of assets and equipment for productive purpose.

The annual growth in instalment and leasing sales credit registered a contraction of 3,9% at the end of April 2021, relative to a contraction of 5,8% in the preceding month.

The negative growth in instalment and leasing credit has been consistent with the generally sluggish growth in the wholesale and retail trade sector and the overall domestic economy.

The consistent slump in PSCE is, however, not because lenders such as banks do not have cash to extend to individuals and businesses.

Commercial banks' liquidity balances averaged N$3 billion, increasing by N$685,2 million month-on-month, thanks to higher inflow of funds from pension funds in adherence to domestic assets requirements and proceeds from mineral sales during the period under review.

The demand for credit is influenced by market expectations regarding future economic prospects.

Market expectations point to a potential interest rate increase in South Africa at the end of 2021, given higher-than-expected inflation.

Both Simonis Storm and Cirrus Securities believe the Bank of Namibia will increase interest rates but not in the coming meeting.

Simonis Storm analysts believe the repo rate will remain at 3,75%, until the beginning of next year, while Cirrus project that with the pressure of inflation, the market is starting to price in interest hikes moving forward.

