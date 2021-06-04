Zimbabwe: ZPC Kariba Bemoans Taxing Chibuku Super Cup Itinerary

ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi has lamented the taxing arrangement for his team in the Chibuku Super Cup tournament.

The side has had to shuttle between Harare and Kariba to fulfill their matches in Group One. They have so far spent over 30 hours on the road and covered a cumulative distance of 2 100km in the last two weeks.

ZPC Kariba are the only team from outside Harare in Group One, which also has Dynamos, CAPS United, Harare City, Yadah and Herentals.

Tamirepi told journalists that his team has lost considerable time for preparations on the road while he fears that fatigue could soon be a big challenge.

ZPC Kariba returned back home soon after losing 0-1 to Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium yesterday. They are expected back in Harare tomorrow for Sunday's clash with Yadah at the same venue.

"The only way we can manage is that we need to give our guys a lot of rest," said Tamirepi.

"But when we give them rest you would find that we are losing a lot for training time.

"There is no way we are going to train after playing like this (against Dynamos). We are going back and then return on Saturday. So we are just going to bring back the same team because we are playing on Sunday, you can imagine.

"The guys need rest. This was a very intense game. The guys are exhausted mentally and physically. You would find that they have actually generated a lot of acids in their system, so they need time to recover by giving the rest. They also need to eat the right food so that they recover quickly.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"So in my case right now, we are going back to Kariba and we won't be able to train. We will get there tomorrow and on Saturday we are on the road once again. The ground is not even at all but it's not an excuse. We are in it and we will see how it goes," said Tamirepi.

ZPC have drawn two and lost one in the opening three games of the campaign.

Fixtures

Saturday

Harare City vs Herentals (Grp 1, NSS at 11 am)

Manica Diamonds vs Black Rhinos (Grp 3, Sakubva at 1 pm)

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Chicken Inn (Grp 2, Barbourfields at 3 pm)

Sunday

Yadah vs ZPC Kariba (Grp 1, NSS at 11 pm)

Cranborne Bullets vs Tenax (Grp 3, Sakubva at 1 pm)

Highlanders vs Bulawayo City (Grp 2, Barbourfields at 1 pm)

CAPS United vs Dynamos (Grp 1, NSS at 3 pm)