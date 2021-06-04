Namibia: No Such Thing As a Secret Treaty - Govt

The government has denied that it secretly signed away parts of the Zambezi region including islands to Botswana in February 2018.

The treaty left many communities along the Chobe River in the Zambezi region without grazing and farming land. This came out of the response to the petition by the Mayeyi Traditional Authority to the prime minister to cancel the treaty.

Cabinet during its 8th session for the year directed the ministers of agriculture, and home affairs to issue a media statement on the treaty.

In a statement with no author's name or date, titled 'Government of the Republic of Namibia's Response to the Alleged Lack of Consultation the Conclusion of the Boundary Treaty between the Republic of Namibia and the Republic of Botswana of February 2018,' the government denied the treaty was struck secretly.

"The process was transparent and in line with the letter and spirit of the Namibian Constitution. There is no such thing as a secret treaty struck by the Namibian government with Botswana," the statement said.

According to the statement, the government complied with the constitutional requirements. The statement quoted Article 32 (3) (e) of the Constitution that gives the president powers and duties to "negotiate and sign international agreements, and to delegate such power...."

It further made reference to Article 63 (2) (e) that empowers the National Assembly as one of its functions and powers "to agree to the ratification of or accession to international agreements which have been negotiated and signed in terms of Article 32 (3) (e)... "

According to the statement, the National Assembly on Tuesday 12 June 2018 unanimously agreed to ratify the treaty. This is despite parliamentarians from the Zambezi at the time claiming they were not consulted, nor do they recall the matter being discussed in parliament.

The statement further claims that consultation meetings were held with the Masubia, Mafwe and Mayeyi traditional authorities by the Joint Commission of Technical Experts on the Delimitation and Demarcation of the boundary between Botswana and Namibia along the Kwando, Linyanti and Chobe rivers.

The commission was established in November 1999 to delimit and demarcate the boundary between the two countries in terms of the Anglo-German Agreement of 1 July 1890.

"Some members of the traditional authorities were flown in helicopters belonging to Water Affairs and NDF along the entire stretch of the Kwando, Linyanti and Chobe Rivers," said the statement.

It did not explain which chiefs were on this trip apart from saying some of the elders who were part of the trip have since passed on.

According to the statement, this was coordinated by the former Zambezi regional governor Bernard Sibalatani.

Mayeyi chief Shikati Shufu petitioned the government to cancel the treaty because due processes of consulting the affected communities were not done.

According to him, the near borders do not reflect the historical narrative of the ancient borders between Namibia and Botswana.

Botswana has since installed beacons at Linyanti, Kapani, Singobeka, Maunga, Batubaja, Mbilajwe, Silonga and Malengalenga.

The Botswana Defence Forces are said to have set up camps and started patrols along the new borders on the islands of Kaxharu, Xidanu, Mbara, Manxha, Shilimbeka, Hanxhiye, Makuyu amwanamushkwa, Dzoti, Pomboro, Shigabali, Mpanga, Linvuvu and Shikaku.

National executive chairperson of Namibian Lives Matter Movement Sinvula Mudabeti, accused the government of using state machinery to violate international principles of treaties.

Edwin Samati, the secretary general of Caprivi Concerned Group proposed that the nation interrogate Botswana's aggression in the Caprivi Strip and Namibia's attitude or failure to protect the people of that territory.