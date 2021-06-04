South Africa: A Sleek New Phase for Forti At Forti Too

analysis

Forti is Fortunato Mazzone, larger than life and a towering presence on the Gauteng restaurant scene. Forti Too is his new restaurant.

The writer supports Nosh Food Rescue, an NGO that helps Jozi feeding schemes with food rescued from the food chain. Please support them here.

Forty-two. The number is that which Douglas Adams picked to be what the supercomputer, Deep Thought, arrives at, as the answer to the lot, in The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

Gwynne Conlyn and I also happen to arrive at 42 minutes to one, after a swift Gautrain trip and then what we expected to be an equally swift Uber ride but which turned out to be in a Pretoria taxi driven by a man who wanted to speak to Forti by phone to get verbal directions. Is the time a coincidence, we wonder as Fortunato Mazzone leads us to a crescent patio outdoor area for pre-drinks.

The first thing we hear as we sit down is a woman exclaiming loudly, "Oe maar dis mooi!" Forti Too is shiny-new and she was probably getting the eyeful for the very first time. Gwynne and I've been following the progress to its opening on Facebook. She...