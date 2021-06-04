South Africa: A Sleek New Phase for Forti At Forti Too

4 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marie-Lais Emond

Forti is Fortunato Mazzone, larger than life and a towering presence on the Gauteng restaurant scene. Forti Too is his new restaurant.

The writer supports Nosh Food Rescue, an NGO that helps Jozi feeding schemes with food rescued from the food chain. Please support them here.

Forty-two. The number is that which Douglas Adams picked to be what the supercomputer, Deep Thought, arrives at, as the answer to the lot, in The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

Gwynne Conlyn and I also happen to arrive at 42 minutes to one, after a swift Gautrain trip and then what we expected to be an equally swift Uber ride but which turned out to be in a Pretoria taxi driven by a man who wanted to speak to Forti by phone to get verbal directions. Is the time a coincidence, we wonder as Fortunato Mazzone leads us to a crescent patio outdoor area for pre-drinks.

The first thing we hear as we sit down is a woman exclaiming loudly, "Oe maar dis mooi!" Forti Too is shiny-new and she was probably getting the eyeful for the very first time. Gwynne and I've been following the progress to its opening on Facebook. She...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Millions in Gupta Assets Seized by South African Investigators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.