South Africa: Court Orders City of Johannesburg to Stop Dragon City Land Grab

Residents have won an application for the return of a green lung to their community -- but the public space is now occupied by the sprawling Dragon City, which labels itself the 'Sandton City' of China Malls.

Johannesburg is a city of shoppers and malls, and increasingly of China Malls. People from across the country and the continent shop in Johannesburg. Most regional tourism to South Africa is from hawkers and shop-owners who buy from the China Malls.

Shoppers walk past a stall selling handbags at Dragon City on the southwestern fringe of Johannesburg. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

The malls, owned by a new generation of Chinese business people who have immigrated, now dominate most retail nodes. The biggest is on Main Reef Road, Crown Mines, in the south of Johannesburg, which has become like a little Shanghai. Every day the China Malls are packed with people shopping for hair, clothing, bedding, wedding and other event paraphernalia, and everything a woman or man could need.

But in May, Judge Leicester Adams in the Gauteng High Court handed down a scathing judgment saying that one of the malls had illegally encroached on public land.

The parking lot in a section of Dragon...