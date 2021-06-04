South Africa: Media Statement - Public Enterprises Committee Chairperson Welcomes the Clearance of Eskom CEO From Allegations of Racism

3 June 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises, Mr Khaya Magaxa, has noted and welcomes the clearance of Eskom's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Andre de Ruyter, by the Eskom board from the allegations of racism.

Mr Magaxa said: "We have noted this development of the clearance of Mr De Ruyter from all the allegations with appreciation. We are calling on the Eskom board and Mr De Ruyter to move on with the task of turning the power utility around and positioning it to meet its responsibility of the provision of power to the country."

The Eskom board launched the investigation after former Eskom Chief Procurement Officer, Mr Solly Tshitangano, made a number of allegations against Mr De Ruyter, including non-compliance with procurement and recruitment policies.

According to media reports, the Eskom board says allegations against the CEO have been rubbished by the findings of its Senior Counsel, Adv Ishmael Semenya.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Millions in Gupta Assets Seized by South African Investigators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.