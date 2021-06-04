South Africa: Media Statement - Public Enterprises Committee Chairperson Welcomes the Clearance of Eskom CEO From Allegations of Racism

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises, Mr Khaya Magaxa, has noted and welcomes the clearance of Eskom's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Andre de Ruyter, by the Eskom board from the allegations of racism.

Mr Magaxa said: "We have noted this development of the clearance of Mr De Ruyter from all the allegations with appreciation. We are calling on the Eskom board and Mr De Ruyter to move on with the task of turning the power utility around and positioning it to meet its responsibility of the provision of power to the country."

The Eskom board launched the investigation after former Eskom Chief Procurement Officer, Mr Solly Tshitangano, made a number of allegations against Mr De Ruyter, including non-compliance with procurement and recruitment policies.

According to media reports, the Eskom board says allegations against the CEO have been rubbished by the findings of its Senior Counsel, Adv Ishmael Semenya.