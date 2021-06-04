South Africa: Simple Pleasures and Slow Tripping On Country Roads

analysis

This story starts and ends with two loaves of sourdough from C'est la Vie bakery in Fish Hoek. In the middle is a meander through the Cederberg, Klein Karoo and Overberg.

The writer supports the Yiza Ekhaya Soup Kitchen in Khayelitsha, founded by Mama Mickey Linda. Please support them here.

It's been 16 months since our last holiday. Covid-19 cancelled our annual November Klein Karoo-Garden Route road trip in 2020 so our 10-day road trip is a Big Deal. The idea is to go to new places (to us) and familiar ones, off-the-beaten track spots in the Cederberg, Klein Karoo and Overberg.

I pick places that I've found on Instagram and been waiting to visit. I don't factor in exactly how we're going to get from A to B in our small Yaris. How difficult can it be? We want big skies and birdsong and an open road. The details can get sorted when we're on the road, right?

Our budget is about R1,000 a night on average and we'll be self-catering most of the time, ranging from a one-room cottage with a tiny kitchen in the Cederberg to a guest house in Montagu. From a house on a farm...