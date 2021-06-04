South Africa: World Environment Day - Judicial Number-Crunching Needed to Avert the Climate Crunch

analysis

In a world that knows no environmental boundaries, how can we finally and more effectively avert the climate crisis? We need to stop seeing the threat posed by climate change as lying in the future and take immediate action. Abandoning coal and oil is what the science says is necessary -- like it or not.

Oliver C Ruppel is Professor of Law and Director of the Development and Rule of Law Programme in the Faculty of Law at Stellenbosch University. He served as coordinating AR5 lead author for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and founding Director of the Climate Policy and Energy Security Programme for sub-Saharan Africa of the Konrad-Adenauer-Foundation.

The old Latin proverb "iudex non calculat" can be translated as "the judge does not calculate". But what does this saying actually mean? Should, do or can judges and lawyers in general really not count or calculate? Certainly not.

Numbers play an immense role in law and it seems this role is growing as the law gears up to tackle climate change by means of judicial review and the better protection of the environment, both in international law and domestic legal orders. In celebration of World Environment Day (5...