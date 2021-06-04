Namibia: Swakop Window-Breaker Still in Cells

A WEEK after Swakopmund magistrate Nelao Brown ordered Victor / Honeb, who has been in police custody for two counts of malicious damage to property, to be taken psychological care at a hospital, that has still not taken place.

/Honeb was arrested in June 2019 for breaking a glass door at the Swakopmund Hotel and Entertainment Centre, as well as the windscreen of a car at the same venue, and four windows at the Swakopmund police station.

In 2019 during his first appearance in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court, the court referred /Honeb for psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he was fit to stand trial. Until such an evaluation has been done, he cannot formally apply for bail, nor can the legal process proceed.

/Honeb was booked in at the only state psychiatric facility in Namibia, in Windhoek, on 26 September 2019. The facility, however, only has nine beds, which the whole country's referrals depend on.

/Honeb's legal representative, Llana Fouche, told the court that /Honeb was number 67 on the waiting list at that stage, and that the facility is only now accommodating those referred in May 2019. She said it could take another four months before he is admitted, but needs care immediately.

She said her client's condition is deteriorating, and being kept in a police cell exacerbates the situation.

Brown granted the application, saying: "I believe the police holding cells are not the most conducive environment for him."

The case was remanded to Monday this week for a private psychiatrist to give feedback to the court on /Honeb's condition, and possibly facilitate a speedier take-up at the Windhoek psychiatric facility.

But /Honeb was never taken to the hospital, and according to Fouche, the psychiatrists and psychologists, apparently did not want to attend to him in the holding cells - but at a health facility.

"I really do not know what to do any more," Fouche told The Namibian, adding that she may be forced to go to the High Court to get an urgent order for him to be admitted at the Windhoek facility.

Erongo police spokesperson, commander of community affairs Ileni Shapumba said the police was ready to transfer /Honeb to the state hospital, or any other health facility, but was informed that "there was no space".

Dr Marita Mouton, senior medical officer for the health ministry in Erongo yesterday said she had told the police the hospital "was running out of space".

"There is no place to keep psychiatric patients when they become aggressive," she said, adding though that she communicated with the police on Wednesday night (after The Namibian made a follow up on /Honeb's situation with Erongo health director Anna Jonas).

"We will admit him and then just push the psychiatric unit in Windhoek to accept him. We know that Windhoek is struggling with Covid, so hospitals are full. But to prevent us to be in the newspaper, we are now actually forced to take him."