Namibia: Why Namibians Are Reluctant to Be Vaccinated

The most recent Covid-19 data is cause for great concern: new infections are increasing rapidly, and the daily death toll is the highest it has ever been.

With more than 800 Namibians already dead and a rapidly rising death and daily new infection rate, the country is facing its biggest health crisis since the start of the pandemic. Only about 74 000 people have received at least one vaccine shot, and the slow uptake is cause for great concern with a third wave of new infections looming large.

Our recent Afrobarometer telephone survey (AB Calling) of 1 200 adult Namibians revealed that nearly all are worried about the effects of the Covid-19 on their households, the country, and the future of their children.

This survey shows that most Namibians do not trust the vaccines, as nearly two-thirds believe prayer is more effective than a vaccine would be in preventing Covid-19 infection. Half the adult population reports that it is unlikely they will be vaccinated even if the government says the vaccines are safe.

Some of the other key findings of the survey include the following:

ν Four-in-five adult Namibians (86%) worry that they or someone in their household will become sick with Covid-19. Many more (92%) worry that their household's economic situation will be negatively affected; that the country's overall economic situation will be negatively affected (94%); and that the pandemic will have lasting negative impacts on the future well-being of Namibia's children (94%).

ν Overall 65% of adult Namibians do not trust the government to ensure that any vaccine for Covid-19 that is developed or offered to Namibian citizens is safe before it is used in this country. More than half of these (39%) trust the government just a little, while nearly one-quarter (26%) trust the government not at all.

ν Namibians are divided on whether it is likely that they would get vaccinated even if the government says the vaccines are safe. Half the population (50%) reported they are unlikely to get vaccinated, while almost the same proportion (48%) are likely to get vaccinated. The remainder (2%) are unsure.

ν More than three-in-four adults, Namibians (77%) report that they are worried that companies that make vaccines for Covid-19 will try to test them on ordinary Namibians even if they have not been proven to be safe.

ν Close to two-in-three adult Namibians (63%) believe that prayer is more effective than a vaccine would be in preventing Covid-19 infection.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With so many Namibians concerned about the health and economic consequences of the pandemic, one would have expected many more to get vaccinated. Yet, the fear for being vaccinated with an unsafe vaccine overrides all other fears and worries, it seems.

At this point in time, many Namibians are still willing to endure the ever-increasing costs of the pandemic rather than get vaccinated.

Our data suggests as a nation, we need to do a lot more work to convince the sceptics that the vaccines are safe, and it is a cause we all need to get involved in. The nation cannot leave this important task to the government to do by themselves as many Namibians do not trust the government in this regard.

Civil society and particularly faith-based organisations need to become involved as they have a crucial role to play if the nation wants to get back to life as we once knew it. The hard reality is that without the vaccines, we have little chance of economic recovery and almost no means to protect those whom we hold dear.

* Christie Keulder is a researcher at the Survey Warehouse.