Namibia: Houses for Cows

AS the economic crunch continues, a property developer has come up with an initiative where newly built houses are sold for cows.

Property developer Josef Andreas, who is the owner of Tulaing Group, which owns Tulaing Properties, its business arm that deals with housing development, told The Namibian yesterday that apart from buying houses through the bank or paying cash, clients can acquire houses through bartering.

This is a system in which participants to a transaction directly exchange goods or services without using a medium of exchange, such as money.

According to Andreas, he decided to sell some of the houses to prevent less fortunate farmers from losing their animals as a result of the devastating drought.

Andreas, also a farmer, said his company has built houses at Grootfontein, Karibib, Otjiwarongo, Ondangwa, Omuthiya and Oshakati.

A social media post seen by The Namibian shows that a two-bedroom house goes for 65 cows (N$560 000) while a three-bedroom house costs 85 cows (N$700 000).

Andreas added that as a farmer, he would keep the animals on his farm near Grootfontein in Otjozondjupa region. He said he will also sell others to avoid exceeding the carrying capacity of the farm. He said he is not looking for a specific breed of cattle and he is setting up a feedlot at his farm which he says measures 3 500 hectares.

In his philanthropic work, he said he has donated 600 bales of grass to drought-stricken farmers.

"We are only taking cattle that are south of the veterinary condone fence because it will be difficult for us to bring in cattle from north of the redline.

"Those who want houses through barter, should make sure their cattle are south of the redline," he said.

He said the system will also help farmers, especially those from previously disadvantaged communities from losing their cattle as a result of recurring drought.

"It's not only about that. Some people want to diversify their businesses and when they go to the banks to get loans, the banks ask them for collateral and won't give them the loan because they own village houses." he said.

Andreas said his company has been in existence since 2013 and it has built and sold more than 1 000 houses throughout the country. However, it has not yet sold any house through a barter trade as this was only introduced recently.

Andreas said Tulaing Group consists of nine subsidiaries that have interest in farming, fuel retail, logistics, property investments and property development. He said he also has a transportation company.