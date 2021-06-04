Namibia: LPM Supreme Court Appeal Date Set

The Landless People's Movement's (LPM) appeal case, which was granted by the Supreme Court, will be heard of 21 July 2021.

This comes after LPM leaders Bernadus Swartbooi and Henny Seibeb challenged a High Court decision that dismissed a case in which they were suing the Speaker of the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi, for kicking them out of the chamber.

Last month, the Windhoek High Court dismissed, with cost, a case in which the two parliamentarians were challenging the decision by Katjavivi to chuck them out of parliament.

LPM acting spokesperson Eneas Emvula said the appellants and respondents' heads of argument are to be filed by no later than 7 July 2021.

"We continue to assure all LPM regional, constituency and local structures, members and supporters that our quest to restore and ensure that true democratic principles prevail in the Republic of Namibia remains unrivalled, on course and stable," Emvula noted.

Acting Judge Kobus Miller ruled that the High Court would be overreaching in legislative matters if it grants the declaratory relief sought by the two MPs, which could competently be handled by the National Assembly's privileges committee.

The two were of the opinion that Katjavivi's action to suspend them indefinitely from attending parliament sessions, due to their involvement in an incident that took place in April during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Hage Geingob, was unprocedural.