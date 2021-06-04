Egypt: Fulton in Egypt for Jnr Development Camp

Triathlon Zimbabwe national coach Pamela Fulton left the country on Thursday for Egypt where she will be one of the head coaches leading the ATU Junior Development Triathlon camp.

The camp is running from June 5 to 10 in Sharm El Sheikh with participants drawn from different African countries taking part.

It is catering for athletes between the ages of 16 to 19.

Fulton left together with triathlete Makanaka Mawere, who is going to participate and represent Zimbabwe in the female's section during the six-day camp.

It is one of a number of established development initiatives by World Triathlon that address the needs for young and elite athletes alike, with particular focus on those from emerging and developing federations.

According to World Triathlon, the initiatives form the foundations upon which national federations particularly developing and emerging federations can build an effective athletes development pathway, which is a key element of any long-term performance sports strategy.

Fulton was appointed as one of the two head coaches for the junior development camp by World Triathlon.

The other coach is South Africa's Riana Robertson.

Fulton will also be in charge of the national team that is scheduled to join her next week for the Africa Championships from June 11 to 13, in Sharm El Sheikh.