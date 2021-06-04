Namibia: Ex-Midfield Star Now Manages Transnamib Fleet

Former Chief Santos and national team star Lesley Lucky Kakuva was the epitome of a complete midfielder.

Gifted with a superb passing and shooting skills, the Otjiwarongo-born star, who moved to Tsumeb at the age of seven, was also an exceptional header of the ball.

It was at Tsumeb that he honed his skills in the dusty streets of Nomtsoub with the likes of former Chief Santos and national team mate Gerros 'The Bomber' Uri-khob, Axab 'Jomo' Khei-khoebeb, Belouw Taunareb and the late Armstrong 'Jakkals' Muller, who all went on to star for the all-conquering Santos side of the mid-90s.

Explains Kakuva: "Santos was the pride of Tsumeb. It was a great honour to don the orange and green outfit. I was fortunate to join Santos with my childhood friends. We played together on the streets and at Santos.

"We knew each other so well that we formed telepathic combinations all over the field. We knew each other's strengths and weaknesses and we fought for one another on the pitch. We were driven by the will to succeed and Santos was the team to beat those days."

Kakuva and Uri-khob formed one of the most formidable partnerships and shared a good amount of goals among themselves, either from free-kicks or open play.

Despite starting as a right outside midfielder, the star become one of the best holding midfielders for both his club and country, and he was also very comfortable in the position of a central defender whenever called upon.

The two-time league winner with Santos, who made his debut for the Brave Warriors against Zambia in 1994, considers that Cosafa Cup tie in Lusaka as his best match for Namibia.

"It was such a wonderful experience, I mean drawing with Chipolopolo in Lusaka in a cup competition was no mean feat. We played our lungs out that day.

"It was a great game and it was undoubtedly my best match in national team colours. I was deployed in the holding midfield position and I played the entire match. Imagine playing Zambia in their own backyard with their fans screaming their lungs out," he notes.

Santos enjoyed a lot of success under the tutelage of the legendary Max 'Zoda 5' Johnson, a former star player for Black Africa, Blue Waters, Santos and the pre-independence national teams, winning almost every cup in the country.

Kakuva, nicknamed McGrath after Irishman Paul McGrath, formerly of Manchester United and Aston Villa, who is still considered as one of the best defenders of the modern era, was also part of the first junior national team to represent the country outside Namibia.

The Young Warriors went to participate in the under-20 Cosafa Cup in Maseru, Lesotho, under Zimbabwean coach Shepherd Murape.

The retired star also featured for the country at all junior levels and enjoyed the prestigious luxury of leading a national team when he captained the pre-independence under-16 national team and he was also the vice-captain of the post-independence under-20 team.

In fact, the hard-running midfielder who left Santos in 1996, captained all the three teams he played for in his career, which included Katutura giants Orlando Pirates and SKW FC.

Kakuva, whose normal day starts at 06h00 after which he drops off his children at school and starts his day in the office from 08h00, married Maureen Diana Kakuva in Windhoek in 2013.

They are blessed with one child but he has four other children from previous relationships.

His oldest son Arno Norich was a right-back for Benfica, while Lula Goagoseb also followed in his father's footsteps and is on the books of Swakop FC's under-17 team.

He was part of the national under-17 team which was set to tour Germany last year but the trip was called off at the eleventh hour because of the Covid-19 travelling restrictions that brought international flights to a standstill.

His last born son Luciano Luckey Kakuva, turns out for the under-11s of SKW FC where Kakuva coaches the u17 and u19 development teams.

He obtained his DFB B coaching licence in Germany in 2013 and his CAF coaching A licence, which was considered the highest coaching qualification in Africa at the time, from the Namibia Football Association in 2014.

Kakuva has been employed as fleet manager at TransNamib since 2014 and he is also acting senior engineer for vehicle maintenance at the parastatal.

"I am responsible for the management of the company's fleet, which includes sedans, light pickups, trucks and air moving machinery. I am basically responsible for the maintenance and repairing of the entire fleet and supervision of all the company's workshops.

"My job requires me to travel to branches where I visit the workshops and take stock of all the cars at a specific branch. I then ensure the availability and reliability of the vehicles and that they are in a good working condition," he says.

Kakuva said he is also responsible for purchasing vehicles and equipment according to guidelines set under the Public Procurement Act.

He explained that one of the main challenges in his job is working on a very small budget, especially after the advent of the deadly coronavirus.

"It's quite tough to secure the necessary funds to run the department effectively at the moment. The Covid-19 pandemic has turned all businesses upside. We can't function at our best.

"Purchasing new vehicles is out of the question right now. We will fix all the old and redundant vehicles in our fleet and keep them in working and reliable conditions through regular maintenance due to the financial constraints," he said.

A qualified motor mechanic, Kakuva says his current job is purely by choice because it was always his desire to work for TransNamib.

He started as an apprentice at the parastatal shortly after high school and also attended road transport courses at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa.

He says he has mastered balancing his role as a father with being a football coach and his job - by being supportive towards the education and sporting activities of all his children - as well as looking after his family at the same time.

He says watching the legendary late Santos and national team striker Sacharias Selle Augumeb while growing up had a very positive influence on his own football career while he also idolised Ghana's great midfielder Abedi Pele Ayew who played for Marseille in Spain.

Considered as one of the best passers of the ball of his generation Kakuva said that he reaped great benefits from playing with tennis balls in the dusty streets of Nomtsoub location before he was promoted to the first team of Otjikoto Secondary School under his former teacher Adios Aochamub.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Playing with a tennis ball improved my ball control and anticipatory skills. Because of the size of the ball, you had to tread very carefully. Our concentration levels were also tested because it was the best way for any footballer to start his career.

"The technical and tactical skills were honed in the streets and I was ready by the time I joined the school team and subsequently Santos. The fact that I was integrated into the Santos first team with my childhood friends helped me settle quickly," he says.

Kakuva says he is happy with the way his life panned out.

He points out that his ability to balance his school career with his football career, ensured that he is living a very stable and comfortable life today.

"Football shaped me into the responsible person I became. The tough training regimen and the rush of adrenaline during football matches are some of the reasons I have become a responsible husband and a dedicated father.

"Today I have a house, a car and I am married and capable of looking after my family. What more can I ask from life? When you grow older you become more responsible and strive to succeed the same way you played football matches to win," he says.

Kakuva, who has his sights on farming at the family farm in the Outjo area after retirement, advises young players to work hard to achieve their goals because football can open so many doors for the players today.

"First get a good education to be a backup in case your football career doesn't flourish, but remember that only comes through hard work. Also, surround yourself with people with positive influences to help carry you through your journey," he advised.