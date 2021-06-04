Namibia: Trade Ministry Takes Roadshow to Border Towns

4 June 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade through the department of international trade will conduct roadshows to create awareness on the recently launched Import/ Export (IMEX) Online Systems at border towns. Trade minister Lucia Iipumbu officially launched the digital platform two months ago, to reduce time and cost associated with domestic trade procedures and trade facilitation in improving Namibia's competitiveness.

The virtual platform has been described as a strategic tool for trade facilitation that enables traders to submit documentation and data requirements for the import/export of transit goods electronically.

Trade ministry spokesperson Elijah Mukubonda explained that roadshows are a way of marketing, to engage audiences and generate elation in taking MIT's branded message on IMEX closer to the people. The principal objectives of the publicity campaign are to increase awareness and knowledge of services offered by the ministry to end

users.

"The operationalisation of the Integrated Client Service Facility or one-stop-shop is to improve the ease of doing business in Namibia through simplified procedures of starting a business in the country; faster work visa and work permit processing; e-service delivery globally, efficient business, tax, employer and employee registration; and scalable to include other permit or license registrations," Mukubonda explained.

This online enterprise, he noted, has housed several core stakeholders under a single roof, namely Business and Intellectual Property Authority, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration, Office of the Prime Minister as well as Social Security Commission (SSC).

The objective is to serve as a one-stop shop for foreign and local investors establishing business operations in Namibia through the provision of quality and integrated service delivery using an electronic platform linking different service providers and government agencies.

Namibia shares its borders with Angola in the north, Zambia in the northeast, and Botswana in the east, South Africa in the southeast and south and the Atlantic Coast in the west. The trade ministry will undertake roadshows at approximately six border towns namely: Katima Mulilo, Oshikango, Divundu, Walvis Bay, Noordoewer and Ariamsvlei.

"The online enterprise brings immense benefits to the sector through improved trade and facilitation of cross border services," Mukubonda concluded.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Millions in Gupta Assets Seized by South African Investigators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.