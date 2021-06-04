Namibia: Trade Ministry Takes Roadshow to Border Towns

The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade through the department of international trade will conduct roadshows to create awareness on the recently launched Import/ Export (IMEX) Online Systems at border towns. Trade minister Lucia Iipumbu officially launched the digital platform two months ago, to reduce time and cost associated with domestic trade procedures and trade facilitation in improving Namibia's competitiveness.

The virtual platform has been described as a strategic tool for trade facilitation that enables traders to submit documentation and data requirements for the import/export of transit goods electronically.

Trade ministry spokesperson Elijah Mukubonda explained that roadshows are a way of marketing, to engage audiences and generate elation in taking MIT's branded message on IMEX closer to the people. The principal objectives of the publicity campaign are to increase awareness and knowledge of services offered by the ministry to end

users.

"The operationalisation of the Integrated Client Service Facility or one-stop-shop is to improve the ease of doing business in Namibia through simplified procedures of starting a business in the country; faster work visa and work permit processing; e-service delivery globally, efficient business, tax, employer and employee registration; and scalable to include other permit or license registrations," Mukubonda explained.

This online enterprise, he noted, has housed several core stakeholders under a single roof, namely Business and Intellectual Property Authority, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration, Office of the Prime Minister as well as Social Security Commission (SSC).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The objective is to serve as a one-stop shop for foreign and local investors establishing business operations in Namibia through the provision of quality and integrated service delivery using an electronic platform linking different service providers and government agencies.

Namibia shares its borders with Angola in the north, Zambia in the northeast, and Botswana in the east, South Africa in the southeast and south and the Atlantic Coast in the west. The trade ministry will undertake roadshows at approximately six border towns namely: Katima Mulilo, Oshikango, Divundu, Walvis Bay, Noordoewer and Ariamsvlei.

"The online enterprise brings immense benefits to the sector through improved trade and facilitation of cross border services," Mukubonda concluded.