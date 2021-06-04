Namibia: Eenhana Needs N$100m for Sewage Plant

The Eenhana Town Council is in need of N$100 million to construct a sewage works as the existing oxidation ponds can no longer handle the inflow due to ageing and high population growth.

Eenhana town is experiencing a rapid population growth which has resulted in the sewage generated exceeding the capacity of the ponds.

As a result, the town council wants to construct a new treatment plant to minimise the sewage at its oxidation ponds.

Paulo Shilongo, Eenhana's public communications officer told The Namibian that at the moment the council does not have funds to construct the treatment plant, however it recently concluded a stakeholder engagement aimed at attracting investors to the town as well as engaging key government ministries for possible funding assistance.

"Among the projects that need funding is the proposed sewage works which is estimated to cost N$100 million. The ponds currently in use at Eenhana are incapable of treating the sewage water through the natural "oxidation" process as the inflow has increased drastically due to the rapid growth of the town," he said.

The council recently announced that it is unable to provide residents with basic services such as water because residents owed a combined N$29 million in unpaid services which accumulated over the years.

The residents and businesses at the town are failing to pay their water accounts, making it difficult for the council to meet its commitment to bulk suppliers.

Eenhana Town Council has reduced its 2021/2022 budget to N$82,7 million from N$92,1 million in the 2020/21 financial year.