Namibia: NSFAF Urges Waiting Students to Remain Calm

The Namibia Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) has acknowledged the delay in releasing the funding award list.

This comes after recent media reports that more than 23 000 students have been left stranded and are unable to sit for their first semester examinations as they are still waiting for their funding status from the student fund.

NSFAF, in a statement issued yesterday, urged students and the general public to remain calm and assured that it would release the list on 21 June or earlier.

NSFAF spokesperson Percy Tjahere said delays are expected as a lot of time and resources go into the awarding processes.

"Students received acknowledgement letters so that they could register, however, that did not mean the process was complete," Tjahere said.

Tjahere said in instances where there is a hold-up, parents need to intervene.

"We really need parental contribution. They can pay part of the amount needed by the institutions and when NSFAF pays, their money will be returned," he said.

The spokesperson added that the figure of 23 000 students, who are reportedly in limbo, was not correctly interpreted.

"The 23 000 students is the total number of applicants, and 1600 [from that number] were accepted," Tjahere said, adding that

the media should report in a manner that assures students instead of causing panic and confusion.

Tjahere said despite delays in the process, NSFAF eventually pays for every student.

The Students' Union of Namibia (SUN), however, said students are tired of the delays, as this is not the first time that applicants are affected by the delay.

SUN president Simon Amunime said they were not satisfied with the response NSFAF gave them in the meeting they had on Monday.

"Students are being stopped from writing exams as they have no award letters," Amunime said.

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) students' representative council president, Pemela Gerze, said she is not aware of any Nust students who have not been able to write examinations.

"Nust is not writing any exams this semester and all students are writing continuous assessments instead," Gertze said.