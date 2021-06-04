Namibia: NSFAF Urges Waiting Students to Remain Calm

4 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Matty Kaminzi

The Namibia Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) has acknowledged the delay in releasing the funding award list.

This comes after recent media reports that more than 23 000 students have been left stranded and are unable to sit for their first semester examinations as they are still waiting for their funding status from the student fund.

NSFAF, in a statement issued yesterday, urged students and the general public to remain calm and assured that it would release the list on 21 June or earlier.

NSFAF spokesperson Percy Tjahere said delays are expected as a lot of time and resources go into the awarding processes.

"Students received acknowledgement letters so that they could register, however, that did not mean the process was complete," Tjahere said.

Tjahere said in instances where there is a hold-up, parents need to intervene.

"We really need parental contribution. They can pay part of the amount needed by the institutions and when NSFAF pays, their money will be returned," he said.

The spokesperson added that the figure of 23 000 students, who are reportedly in limbo, was not correctly interpreted.

"The 23 000 students is the total number of applicants, and 1600 [from that number] were accepted," Tjahere said, adding that

the media should report in a manner that assures students instead of causing panic and confusion.

Tjahere said despite delays in the process, NSFAF eventually pays for every student.

The Students' Union of Namibia (SUN), however, said students are tired of the delays, as this is not the first time that applicants are affected by the delay.

SUN president Simon Amunime said they were not satisfied with the response NSFAF gave them in the meeting they had on Monday.

"Students are being stopped from writing exams as they have no award letters," Amunime said.

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) students' representative council president, Pemela Gerze, said she is not aware of any Nust students who have not been able to write examinations.

"Nust is not writing any exams this semester and all students are writing continuous assessments instead," Gertze said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Millions in Gupta Assets Seized by South African Investigators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.