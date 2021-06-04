Seychelles: Europe's Progress Against Covid-19 Good for Seychelles, but Central Bank Has Wary Eye On Variants

4 June 2021
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Europe thanks to nations' rising vaccination numbers and falling infection rates will have positive effects on tourism in Seychelles, said a top official.

However, the governor of the Central Bank of Seychelles (CBS), Caroline Abel, told a press conference on Friday that new variants of COVID-19 still threaten global travel and the island nation's economic recovery path.

"Recently we have heard about the new variant in Vietnam and we are keeping an eye on the decision taken by other countries as it will also have an impact on us and the decision that we will take," said Abel.

Tourism, which is the top pillar of the economy of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, was badly affected by the downturn in travel caused by the COVID--19 pandemic.

On the international commodity price outlook, Abel said that food prices are expected to increase due to rising demand, potential supply disruptions and shipping constraints.

She added that oil prices are expected to rise on the prospect of higher demand although this is subject to uncertainty.

On the domestic front, Abel said that CBS is keeping a close eye on the labour dynamics, "its impact on disposable income and concerns on skill mismatch as all will have an impact on how the economy progress."

According to CBS, on Wednesday a dollar on average was 16.57 and a Euro 20.34. This represents a reduction of 0.2 percent on the dollar and an increase of 0.3 percent on the euro.

"These figures are an indication that the foreign exchange market is remaining quite stable with slight changes in the rate," said Abel.

To date, the country's reserves stand at $564 million and the amount that can be used is $405 million. The calculation shows that this reserve will last the country for about 18 months.

"Just like it is the case most of the time when we talk about our resources, we maintained that we need to use it efficiently," said Abel.

Abel said that the key message of CBS remains that although there are signs of economic activity, it is still low as "there are different frictions still in existence and we need to adjust our policies to changes."

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Millions in Gupta Assets Seized by South African Investigators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.