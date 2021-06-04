Namibia: Highest Daily Count of Covid-19 Cases Recorded - Cases Continue to Rise

4 June 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Health and Social Services on Thursday announced a record of 717 COVID-19 cases, the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported within 24 hours since the outbreak started in the country.

The gender distribution was 409 females and 308 males. The age range is from nine months to 98 years, the Minister of Health Kalumbi Shangula said in a statement.

"COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate in the country daily. This is an indication that the public is not strictly following the COVID-19 infection prevention and control measures,"he said.

"We once again strongly emphasize the importance of adhering to COVID-19 regulations which include, correct and consistent wearing of masks, frequent washing of hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub and observing social distancing at all time and avoiding unnecessary travels and gatherings," he added.

Cumulative confirmed cases now stand at 56,981, while recoveries stand at 51,177.

