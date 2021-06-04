South Africa: Remembering Gus Ferguson and Tony Morphet

opinion

Gus Ferguson and Tony Morphet, quiet titans who took me under their wing, will be sorely missed.

Two men murmured over the windswept, sea-stunned days of my late youth in Cape Town - benign augurers who, without much reason beyond their selflessness, moved decisively to my aid when I set out to make a career in letters.

Gus Ferguson and Tony Morphet, friends who vibrated with a higher internal music, are gone, having lived long, fruitful lives. They have been memorialised in many publications, including this one. Permit me to cut my own glancing facet from recollections that, frankly, have not yet recovered from the grief.

You learn too late to appreciate such a rare gift as the one Gus and Tony gave me: a licence to write in a land that I was not from; to explore newfound territories of creative space; with warm smiles and an arm over the shoulder to reward the effort. Fellowship and community - you didn't have to work for these with Gus and Tony. They lent you a state of grace as casually as others might pass you a leaflet. How I glowed, around them.

In Gus's company, the talk was of life's...