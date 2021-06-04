South Africa: Docket Nr 971/02/2021 - the State V Iqbal Sharma - and the Guptas

analysis

The National Prosecuting Authority's Investigative Directorate has gone to Interpol for help to execute arrest warrants for two Gupta brothers and their wives. It has also launched an extradition bid for them amid a low-key criminal case involving a company that extracted nearly R25-million from the Free State government - and which then allegedly lined the Guptas' pockets.

The National Prosecuting Authority has finally launched its fight against the Guptas - marked by the confirmation of a request to Interpol to help execute their arrests abroad.

Roughly five years since the #Guptaleaks first emerged, the names of Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their wives, Chetali and Arti, appear on a charge sheet.

The four Guptas are among a group of 17 accused listed in the indictment presented at the Bloemfontein Magistrates' Court, where their longtime associate Iqbal Sharma and three former government officials appeared briefly on Thursday, 3 June 2021.

The production of a charge sheet is a significant development in South Africa's efforts to bring the Guptas to book for alleged State Capture crimes, and comes as the Zondo Commission enters its final days of public hearings, which began in August 2018. (see article here: The total(ish) cost of...