South Africa: Docket Nr 971/02/2021 - the State V Iqbal Sharma - and the Guptas

3 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout and Victoria O'regan

The National Prosecuting Authority's Investigative Directorate has gone to Interpol for help to execute arrest warrants for two Gupta brothers and their wives. It has also launched an extradition bid for them amid a low-key criminal case involving a company that extracted nearly R25-million from the Free State government - and which then allegedly lined the Guptas' pockets.

The National Prosecuting Authority has finally launched its fight against the Guptas - marked by the confirmation of a request to Interpol to help execute their arrests abroad.

Roughly five years since the #Guptaleaks first emerged, the names of Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their wives, Chetali and Arti, appear on a charge sheet.

The four Guptas are among a group of 17 accused listed in the indictment presented at the Bloemfontein Magistrates' Court, where their longtime associate Iqbal Sharma and three former government officials appeared briefly on Thursday, 3 June 2021.

The production of a charge sheet is a significant development in South Africa's efforts to bring the Guptas to book for alleged State Capture crimes, and comes as the Zondo Commission enters its final days of public hearings, which began in August 2018. (see article here: The total(ish) cost of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Millions in Gupta Assets Seized by South African Investigators
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.