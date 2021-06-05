Nigeria: Black Friday in Awka As Lorry Crushes 8 Hawkers, Lorry-Load of Cows Set Ablaze

5 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By David-Chyddy Eleke

Awka — It was a black Friday in Awka, Anambra State as about eight children hawking at a traffic point at Kwata Flyover Junction in Awka, Anambra State were killed by a lorry conveying cows.

Irate youths who were irked by the development also quickly mobilised and set ablaze the lorry, including the cows, burning them to death.

A source said the accident happened when a truck which was conveying cattle to an unknown location lost its brake while descending the Kwata junction slope, knocking down eight hawkers and while injuring four occupants of two other SUV cars, which were all mangled.

The incident which was said to have happened about 2p.m. attracted irate youths who burnt down the truck and the cattle, resisting attempts to free the cattle before setting ablaze the truck.

Our source was however unable to say if the driver of the truck and the truck attendant were spared.

As at the time of filing this report, irate youths had defied attempt by the Anambra State Fire Service to put out the fire on the truck.

The multiple accident has also caused traffic gridlock in many areas in Awka.

Meanwhile, there was massive shooting in the area by military personnel to disperse irate youths who stopped attempts to tow the truck off the road to make way for free flow of traffic.

The shooting in the area caused residents and even motorists to abandon their vehicles and flee for their lives.

Attempts to speak to the Anambra State Police Command's spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga for confirmation on the actual number of casualties was not possible as his phone indicated that it was switched off.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Why Tanzania's Anti-Corruption Bureau is Holding Yusuf Manji
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Namibia's Healthcare on Brink of Collapse as Covid-19 Cases Surge

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.