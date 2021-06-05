Seychelles: Residents Cautioned Over Increased Lake Victoria Water Table

THE Lake Victoria Basin authority has advised people living along the Lake to immediately relocate, following an increase in water table, as a results of climate change impacts, a situation that extends waters to their homes The precaution has come up in the ongoing environment week commemorations, which ended yesterday.

The Basin Public Relation Officer, Engineer Gerald Itimbula said yesterday that the average of water level had dramatically increased to 1134.87 metres last month, from 1134.81 metres that was recorded last year.

"There is a possibility of huge damage to people surrounding the Lake because the water level keeps on rising. The current increase in water table has surpassed that of 1965, which was an average of 1134.27 meters," said Engineer Itimbula.

The Water Resources Management Act Number 11 of 2009, that repeals the old Water Use Management and Control Act Number 42 of 1974, has imposed a ban on people settling down and conducting economic activities on water sources.