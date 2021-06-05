Nigeria: 70 Livestock Burnt in Kwara Market Fire

Ilorin — A late night inferno at the popular Ipata Meat Market Ilorin has left butchers counting their losses with no fewer than 70 cattle burnt to ashes.

The incident, which started around 11pm on Thursday, also left some shops totally razed in the process.

Daily Trust Saturday learnt that the fire resulted from the burning of refuse gathered by traders in the market which was later assisted by the wind and spread to the animal ranch close by.

The affected animals include 15 cattle, 15 sheep, 15 rams and 25 goats.

The Baba Loja Ipata, Dauda Omolabi, described the incident as unfortunate, saying it rendered the affected people helpless.

According to the Head of Department, Media and Publicity, Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, who also confirmed the incident, "three shops and an open big shed constructed with planks for goat sellers were destroyed by the inferno."

"Despite the intensity of the blazing fire, the firefighters were able to put it off on time and prevent it from spreading to surrounding buildings in the market area.

"More than 470 shops were saved from the ravaging fire by the firemen," he added.