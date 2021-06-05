Nigeria: Insecurity - Air Force to Take Delivery of 8 Aircraft July - CAS

Kaduna — The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, has said that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will take delivery of eight aircraft between July and end of the year to boost its fight against insecurity.

He disclosed this yesterday while speaking during the Passing out Parade of 1,100 personnel of the Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 41/2020 recruits at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Kano.

Amao reminded the graduating recruits that they were joining the military at an auspicious time when the armed forces are involved in several operations to curtail insecurity across the country.

"It is worth mentioning that we are expecting 8 aircraft in July, consisting of 6 x A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from the United States of America and 2 x Wing Loong Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles from China. The remaining 6 x A-29 Super Tucano are expected in September while 2 x CH-3 and 4 x CH-4 UCAV will arrive in the country before the end of the year.

"These additional aircraft will no doubt boost our air power employment capabilities in support of joint operations and would be a game changer in our various theatres of operations," he said.

He urged the recruits to respect and protect innocent and law-abiding civilians for whom they are paid to defend.

He assured Nigerians that the NAF, in consultation with the other members of the armed forces and security agencies would continue to do all it takes to ensure that the security challenges in the country are brought to an end.