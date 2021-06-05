Nigeria: Insecurity - Air Force to Take Delivery of 8 Aircraft July - CAS

5 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Kaduna — The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, has said that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will take delivery of eight aircraft between July and end of the year to boost its fight against insecurity.

He disclosed this yesterday while speaking during the Passing out Parade of 1,100 personnel of the Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 41/2020 recruits at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Kano.

Amao reminded the graduating recruits that they were joining the military at an auspicious time when the armed forces are involved in several operations to curtail insecurity across the country.

"It is worth mentioning that we are expecting 8 aircraft in July, consisting of 6 x A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from the United States of America and 2 x Wing Loong Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles from China. The remaining 6 x A-29 Super Tucano are expected in September while 2 x CH-3 and 4 x CH-4 UCAV will arrive in the country before the end of the year.

"These additional aircraft will no doubt boost our air power employment capabilities in support of joint operations and would be a game changer in our various theatres of operations," he said.

He urged the recruits to respect and protect innocent and law-abiding civilians for whom they are paid to defend.

He assured Nigerians that the NAF, in consultation with the other members of the armed forces and security agencies would continue to do all it takes to ensure that the security challenges in the country are brought to an end.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Why Tanzania's Anti-Corruption Bureau is Holding Yusuf Manji
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Namibia's Healthcare on Brink of Collapse as Covid-19 Cases Surge

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.