Ethiopia: Bahir Dar FC Signs Sponsorship Deal With Dashen Beer

5 June 2021
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion By Dawit Tolesa

Bahir Dar City football club signed a five-year sponsorship deal worth 78 million birr with Dashen beer in a ceremony held at Sheraton hotel.

The sponsorship deal includes the Bahir Dar men and women's football, handball, and volleyball clubs. Bahir Dar will earn 15.6 million birr per year and the agreement will be reviewed every year based on the club's performance.

According to the statement from Bahir Dar city, Dashen beer products will be stamped on players' jerseys and will be a platinum sponsor when the club holds various events.

In addition, the club's officials also announced that the club has received land to construct a football camp with another plan in place to build a shopping mall to generate income for the club. Bahir Dar City finished the season seventh with 33 points. The club, which was competing in the Ethiopian Higher League in the 2017/18 season, secured promotion to the EPL for the first time in its history back then after beating Ethiopian Insurance Football Club.

