Nigeria/Cameroon: Nigeria 0-1 Cameroon - Anguissa Provides the Winning Shot

The Super Eagles lost the first of two friendly matches against Cameroon

The Super Eagles lost their latest friendly match-1-0 to long-time foes, Cameroon's Indomitable Lions.

A superb strike from Zambo Anguissa settled matters on Friday at the Wiener Neustadter Stadion in Vienna. That shot was the only Cameroon shot on target but it was enough to snap a losing run to the Eagles that started in 2004.

Gernot Rohr started with the players he had an excellent knowledge of, which meant none of the new players invited started.

William Troost-Ekong led the team out with Maduka Okoye between the sticks. Shehu Abdullahi started at right-back with the absences of Ola Aina and Tyronne Ebuehi.

The Eagles started the better of the two teams and could have taken the lead in the first six minutes through Paul Onuachu. The first chance was a header which the Cameroonian goalkeeper did well to parry but the second chance was a shot that could have been better placed.

The Eagles dominated ball possession, though Rohr's men tried so many long balls to Onuachu which the Lions gobbled up. The Lions, led by their new manager, Antonio Conceição da Silva Oliveira, were also trying so many lobbed balls towards Stephane Bahoken and it was one of these long balls that led to their goal. Troost-Ekong failed to clear the danger and Anguissa smashed a 30-yard effort past Okoye.

Rohr started both Onuachu and Kelechi Iheanacho in what we could describe as a 4-4-2 formation. This meant the Eagles were largely immobile when they broke, as both Onuachu and Iheanacho are not the fastest forwards.

The second half was all Eagles but as much as they tried, Cameroon goalkeeper, Simon Omossola, proved a stumbling block. Shots from Onuachu, Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo were either saved or parried.

Nigeria's best chance for an equaliser fell to Moses Simon, but with the goal gaping, the Nantes forward blasted high. Terem Moffi replaced Onuachu for his first cap and Rohr sent on Peter Olayinka, Anayo Iwuala, and Ahmed Musa. Musa went over in the third minute of added time but the referee waved play on.

The two teams will meet again on Tuesday as they complete a double-header of friendly matches.