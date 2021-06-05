Nigeria: As #twitterban Takes Effect, Here Are Five Ways to Remain Connected On Twitter

analysis

The ban appears to have taken effect hours after the announcement with many Nigerians unable to access the latest messages on the microblogging site on Saturday morning.

The Nigerian government on Friday announced it has indefinitely suspended the operations of Twitter in the country.

This decision came two days after Twitter deleted a controversial post by President Muhammadu Buhari referencing the country's civil war, and threatening those who attack government properties "with the language they understand".

The federal government based its decision on the "persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence."

However, authorities did not clarify how and when the ban would start, but on Saturday morning, many Nigerians are unable to access new information on the microblogging site.

This action by the government has left many Nigerians no choice but to engage the services of Virtual Private Network (VPN) providers as an alternative option to access Twitter and other social media networks

A VPN is a secure tunnel between your device and the internet. VPNs protect you from online snooping, interference, and censorship.

