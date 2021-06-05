Cameroon-France - Exemplary Development Partners

Cooperation ties between Cameroon and France have so far remained remarkable and exemplary covering political, economic, cultural, scientific, educational, governance, health, infrastructure, rural development, technical and military domains.

The Ambassador of France to Cameroon, Christophe Guilhou has been working tooth and nail to keep the flame of the cooperation burning, especially through discussions with State officials as was the case with the Head of State, President Paul Biya during the State House audience on June 3, 2021. He is also out to deepen the already existing decentralised cooperation between Cameroon local authorities and those of France. With this burning desire, he had separate discussions with Mayors of the various councils in Yaounde last week to explore ways of fostering decentralised cooperation to add to what already exists between the local authority of Dschang in Cameroon and Nante in France.

France has continued to be Cameroon's key partner in the defence and security domains. The logistics support to enable Cameroon tackle security challenges in the Far North Region is worth citing. In the domains of training, the French support is remarkable in Cameroon's institutions such as the Yaounde International War College in Simbock, Yaounde International Staff College (ESIG) and the International School for Security Forces (EIFORCES) in Awae. In purely development domain, the French Debt Relief and Development Contract (C2D) has been used in the fields of agriculture and rural development, infrastructure and urban development, as well as budget assistance and governance.

Economic cooperation between the two countries as indicated by information from the French Embassy in Yaounde is highlighted through the presence of over 100 subsidiaries of French companies in Cameroon and some 200 businesses belonging to French nationals. The French Institute with sites in Yaounde and Douala has been instrumental in fostering cultural, linguistic, academic and research cooperation between the two countries.