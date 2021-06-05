Kenya: Missing Student Maureen Mung'ohe Musungu Found - Family

Strathmore University student Maureen Mung'ohe Musungu, 23, who went missing on May 21, has been found.

Her family said Friday that she was found safe and was taken to hospital for medical checks.

Ms Mung'ohe left their Karen home in Nairobi on that day to meet friends in the city centre.

According to her brother Morgan Ambani, she left home at 10.30am and was to meet friends in town before proceeding to an undisclosed location.

The family has searched for her in places including Utawala, Embakasi, Athi River, Rongai, Gataka, Ngong, Karen and Ngong Road.