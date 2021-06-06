Liberia: Ambassador Mccarthy Hosts Discussion With Foreign Minister Kemayah & Others

U.S. Ambassador Michael McCarthy hosted a meeting facilitated by his Excellency Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Liberian Senate, represented by four members of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs. The Senators included the honorable James Biney, Chair; the honorable Conmany Wesseh, Co-Chair; the honorable Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, member; and the honorable Augustine Chea, member. U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Alyson Grunder, Senior Defense Official Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Alden, USAID Deputy Mission Director Rebekah Eubanks, and USAID Democracy, Rights and Governance Director April ONeill also attended the meeting.

The discussion was frank and cordial, focused on issues of good governance, transparency, and accountability. Ambassador McCarthy emphasized the close and enduring friendship between the United States and Liberia, and the importance of dialogue to promote mutual understanding. He urged the Senators to address perceptions of corruption in the legislature and to ensure that investments made in Liberias peace, security and development are sustained.

For their part, the Senate Committee members expressed deep appreciation for the meeting and reassured the U.S. Embassy representatives of the Senates preparedness to work on their concerns and other matters for the promotion of good governance and strengthened relations between our two countries.

Foreign Minister Kemayah underscored that the objective of the meeting was to further advance the partnership and friendship between the United States and Liberia and especially, the relationship between the U.S. Embassy and the Liberian Senate, in furtherance of stronger bilateral ties.