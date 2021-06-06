Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Thirty-seven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Asmara (32), Central Region; and, Keren (5), Anseba Region.

On the other hand, five patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Gash Barka (3), and Central (2), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 3,860 while the number of deaths is 14.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 4,182.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

3 June 2021