Gambia: Twenty-Five New Contacts of the Indian Covid-19 Variant Traced

Health Authorities have on Thursday 3rd June 2021 said they have traced Twenty-five new contacts of the Indian variant and they are monitoring them since the first cases were identified.

The Gambia has also registered Four (4) new cases taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to five thousand nine hundred and ninety-nine.

Three of the newly confirmed cases are females and one male with ages ranging from 36-59 years.

No new COVID-19-related death was registered, leaving the total number of deaths since March 2020 to one hundred and seventy-nine.

This is the 324th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020. Currently, there are three people in hotel quarantine and twenty-four active cases.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said a total of three hundred and sixty-one new laboratory test results were received from the National Public Health Lab and from the Medical Research Council.

Of these Njai said four new samples tested positive representing a 1.1% positivity test rate.

He said Four (4) COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 6 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation.

"Three (3) COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy," Njai stated.

As of 30th May 2021, twenty-nine thousand two hundred and ninety-eight people received the 1st dose and five thousand and seventy-four received 2nd dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively, bringing the total number shots to thirty-four thousand three hundred and seventy-two.