Liberia: Consider Me Your 'Son' - Not an Outsider - President Weah Tells Lofians

4 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Salayeah District — President George Weah used his speech in Salayea District Thursday to appeal to residents of Lofa County to consider him as a 'son' and not an outsider, promising to manifest his 'love' for the county with massive development projects.

"Sometimes the person you consider your son can disappoint you; and the person you consider as an outsider can be that person who will make you proud in the future," President Weah said.

"I believe what I'm going to do for the people of Lofa County before my three years end as president will make them regard me as one of their own".

President Weah then took a swipe at Joseph Boakai about the deplorable state of the Lofa road, despite serving as vice president for 12 years under former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf. "Those you considered your son served one of the highest positions in government and yet the road leading to his native county is still deplorable. But, I have come to tell you that I, George Mannah Weah, the man whom many considered 'stranger' to Lofa County, will make you proud when it comes to this road," President Weah said.

