Liberia: J-Mo Global Develops Software to Digitalize Universities Records

Monrovia — J-MO Global, a Liberian owned-social enterprise has developed affordable software to digitize high school and university students' records (from paper to online) in Liberia.

This move is part of the innovation, digitization, and digitalization services that the firm has embarked on. The software, known as school Management System, has a strong potential to increase paperless transactions, improves parents-teachers collaboration and enhance teachers' efficiency to deliver lessons in the classroom.

The software is created by J-MO Global staff comprised of young Liberians with quality skills in information technology (software, information systems design, data and analytics, etc.).

This software can significantly reduce high administrative costs on printing report cards, grade sheets, information sheets, among other costs usually borne by educational institutions.

In addition to reducing administrative costs, there is a shared benefit the system brings to parents, teachers, and students.

Parents of high school students (especially busy parents) can use the school management system to monitor the behavior and academic progress of their children from their homes or offices by a click on a phone, iPad, laptop, etc.

The software allows parents to receive updates from a school via email or text message regarding activities at the school and tuition payment schedules.

Through a paperless medium, an institution can communicate with its students or parents to share students' academic progress and behavioral patterns using the software. The school management system provides a dashboard for administrators to track and store enrollment records in a more secured environment (cloud based) that's less vulnerable to natural disaster.

According to the CEO of J-MO Global, Joe Wilson, the school management system developed by his firm has cybersecurity protocols that protects the systems from would-be internet hackers. Institutions or individuals interested in the learning more about the school management system can call on (+231) 0776262448 or send an email to [email protected]

Wilson said J-MO Global is a social enterprise that provides IT, research, data analytic and management consulting services in Liberia. Grounded with strong expertise in social entrepreneurship, J-MO Global prides itself as a hub of innovation in Liberia.

Wilson is a former youth and student leader that recently travelled to the United States of America in pursuit of quality education and better living conditions.

Wilson has since been coming to Liberia offering trainings in innovation and business development for emerging entrepreneurs in Liberia. Wilson's academic and professional expertise is in data science, international development and health economics.