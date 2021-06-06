Gambia: IEC Warns Party Agents Against Interference in Voter Registration Exercise

4 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

IEC Chairperson Encourages Gambians to Register

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), has issued a press release dated 31st May 2021 warning party agents against interference during the voter registration exercise, by outlining their functions during the exercise.

Below is the full text of the Press Release from the IEC, signed by Chairperson Alieu Momarr Njai.

"Following the commencement of the General Registration of Voters on 29th May 2021 which shall end on 11th July 2021, the IEC wishes to inform the general public that ONLY ONE PARTY AGENT from a Political Party is invited or allowed at a registration centre at any point in time.

"Political party agents at registration centres are hereby warned to refrain from taking any voter's card from people to write down the details of their cards.

"Any information needed by a party agent on a registered voter should be collected from the Team Supervisor at an appropriate time.

"A party agent is to observe and note down any observation on the voter registration for submission to his/her party.

"A party agent must not interfere, disrupt and obstruct the registration process.

"S/he must not also influence, induce, entice any applicant to register or coerce, threaten, intimidate and bar applicants from registration.

The invitation to party agent is a privilege. The IEC has the prerogative to accept any agent or send away any agent from a registration centre.

Party agents at registration centres are hereby instructed to comply with IEC regulations, failure of which Team Supervisors will send them away from the registration centres."

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X