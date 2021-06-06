Gambia: GRA Urges Commercial Vehicle Owners to Pay Their Taxes

A press release from the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) on Monday 31st May 2021, urges all commercial vehicle owners and drivers to pay their taxes in order to obtain their Commercial Tax Clearance on or before the 4th day of June 2021.

According to the Revenue Authority, it will enforce action against vehicle owners who default in the payment of their taxes.

"The GRA will start enforcement action against all defaulters by Monday 7th June 2021. Drivers are advised to be in possession of both their vehicle tax clearance certificates and payment receipts for verification purposes," the dispatch stated.

To avoid any undesired circumstances, the GRA Management advices commercial vehicle owners and drivers to make their income tax payments to the nearest GRA offices and obtain the necessary Tax Clearance Certificates by themselves, instead of using third parties.