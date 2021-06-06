Gambia: IEC Chairperson Encourages Gambians to Register

In a press release dated the 29th May 2021, the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Alieu Momarr Njai, urges eligible Gambians to register and get their voters cards.

Below is the full text of the release from Election House and signed by Chairperson Alieu Momarr Njai.

"The Independent Electoral Commission wishes to inform the general public that the General Registration of Voters 2021 has started today 29th May 2021 across the country, and will end on 11th July 2021.

The IEC hereby informs all Gambians that voters' cards issued in 2011 and 2016 are declared null and void with effect from today.

Accordingly, all eligible Gambians are urged to apply for a new voters'

card at their place of residence or place of birth, when the voter registration team reaches them.

Applicants are reminded that for one to be registered as a voter, one must produce a birth certificate, national identity card, Gambian passport or an attestation from their District Chief (Seyfo) or village Head (Alkalo)."