Gambia: Falcons Maintain Lead in Gff 2nd Division League

Falcons FC maintained their lead at the top of the Second Division standings after defeating Latrikunda United 4-0 in their week-21 fixtures played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field at Old Yundum on Wednesday.

The Abuko-based team has now recorded a 3-point lead over second place occupant, Samger FC who will play 14th place occupant, Serekunda East Bi, at the same venue on Friday.

Falcons now secured 43 points, while Latrikunda United sit 7th position with 28 points.

Steve Biko embarrassed Jam City 5-0 at a game played at the Live Your Dreams Sports Academy at Basori.

The Giant Killers recorded the most goals scored so far in the Second Division League week-21 games on Saturday.

The victory made it seven wins for Bakau-based team, Steve Biko. Jam City was one of the most formidable sides in the league during the first round.

The result moved Steve Biko to 6th position with 30 points, while Jam City sit 3rd position with 36 points.

Team Rhino beat rock-bottom occupant, 2nd Infantry Battalion 2-0 in a game played at the Jarra Soma Mini Stadium.

The win was the ninth victory recorded by Team Rhino, while struggling 2nd Infantry Battalion suffered their 14th defeat of the season.

The result moved Team Rhino to 4th position with 33 points, while 2nd Infantry Battalion sit rock-bottom (16th) position with 17 points.

The final fixtures on Wednesday saw Immigration beat Bombada 1-0 in a game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The win was the fifth for Immigration, while Bambada has now succumbed to their 10th defeat of the season.

The win moved Immigration to 13th position with 23 points, leveled with Bombada who sit 12th position after 21 games.