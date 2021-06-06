Gambia to Entertain Niger in Int'l Friendly Match Tomorrow

4 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team will entertain Niger in an international friendly match tomorrow, Saturday in Turkey at 5 p.m.

The Scorpions will use their international friendly encounter against fellow West Africans to improve on their weakness ahead of the continent's bi-annual biggest festivity.

Coach Tom Saintfiet is expected to test his new players during their clash with Niger to know their strengths and weaknesses.

Coach Saintfiet guided The Gambia to their first Africa Cup of Nations qualification following their 1-0 win over Angola in a tricky qualifier match played at the Independence Stadium on 25 March 2021.

Copyright © 2021 The Point.

