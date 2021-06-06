Gambia: NACOFAG Launches National Alliance for Ago-Ecology

The National Coordinating Organisation for Farmers Association, The Gambia (NACOFAG) recently launched the National Alliance for Ago-ecology at NEMA Conference hall in Abuko.

Musa F. Sowe, president NACOFAG said agro-ecology is an initiative that facilitates and contributes to the transition of food and agricultural systems that are environmentally sustainable, economically fair, viable and socially equitable.

He added that it is an approach to agriculture that reconciles environment, sustainability and production goals by emphasizing the application of ecology concepts and principles to the design and management system.

He said the launch is aimedat sharing information, developing integrated plan and coordinating mechanism for agro-ecology activities to be aligned with other policy and strategy programme to support the overall national development agenda and by extension share the role of farmers and farmers' organisations in the delivery of the initiatives at both national and regional levels.

He thanked FAO and other partners for making the launch possible.

Dr Mustapha Ceesay, assistant country representative FAO said in January 2020, FAO was among a host of high level institutions that met in Dakar, Senegal to develop a comprehensive action plan that will enable real progress towards sustainable management of agro-ecology in West Africa.

He said a number of potential partnership opportunities at regional level were initiated.

According to Dr. Ceesay, agro-ecology promotes sustainable and viable food system by applying ecological concepts and principles to optimize inactions between concept plants, animal, human and the environment while taking into consideration social aspects.

He noted that the National Alliance of Agro-ecology will have both national and sub regional impacts.

Gov't information officers commence 15-month training on Migration Communications