Gambia: Hawks FC Appoints Arthur Gomez As Football Director

The Executive Committee of Hawks FC has announced the club's appointment of Arthur Gomez - a former Hawks and Scorpion player as football director.

According to the club, Arthur's appointment is part of its development plan coupled with its quest to solidify the established structures with the aim of attaining the status of professional Football Club.

King Arthur as he was fondly called had carved a niche during his playing career as one of the finest strikers both at Hawks FC and The Gambia Senior National team.

Having played from a very early age at all levels of football in the country to reach the pinnacle and eventually becoming the first Gambian scouted by Manchester United only to be loaned to Royal Antwerp to enable him acquire the required paperwork to play in the Premier League, his football career was brought to a premature end due to injuries.

"As a man of exemplary character, football skills and vision for success, the club is of the fervent belief that Arthur will not only bring in the required expertise and experience to help in football development agenda but also help shape our youth players with the required tutelage to become outstanding footballers," said the club.

The club further said that as Football Director, Arthur will work with its first team coaches at different categories including the academy, to align recruitment and other strategies and ensure that the first team has the best-in-class operational support it needs to succeed.

The former Scorpions star will have overall leadership and responsibility for operations and strategy across all football functions as well as reinforcing the strong foundations already in place.

The club congratulated Arthur Gomez in his new role and wished him well.