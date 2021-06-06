Gambia Among Names in British Amber List

In spite of the quest of Ministry of Tourism and Culture and its satellite institutions and other stakeholders' efforts to get tourism sector in the country back to normalcy, still The Gambia remains among the countries in the British Amber list as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Manchester Evening News, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, last May, confirmed that overseas holidays can resume but only to a limited number of "green list" countries. This means (travelers) must not travel to countries placed on either "amber" or "red" list for leisure purposes, as the (UK) government rules state "that you must not travel to amber list countries for leisure purposes. For those who do travel, or travel through, an amber list country, they must quarantine at home for ten days on return to the UK. "And they must also take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8.

Meanwhile, according to the Telegraph, 'the amber list features countries that people in England are only allowed to visit if they quarantine for 10 days on their return. While people are legally allowed to visit them, the government is currently advising against travel to countries on the amber list. Unlike those on the red list, the rules for quarantine aren't as stringent - meaning people can do so at home, rather than a hotel.'

In addition, 'people arriving in the UK from amber list countries must bring a negative Covid test (completed within the last 72 hours) with them to border control, or risk a fine. They must also complete a passenger locator form.'

However, 'majority of Europe has made the amber list. Green countries are those with low case rates, few emerging variants, high vaccine rates and access to genomic. Although European countries are hoping to speed up their vaccine rollouts, many have still only given a fraction of the population their first dose. For that reason, they haven't made it to the green list yet - leaving more than 100 countries on the amber list, including some other popular destinations.'