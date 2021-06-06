Gambia: NFSPMC Unveils Price for Fetiliser

4 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)

National Food Security Processing & Marketing Corporation (NFSPMC) formerly Gambia Groundnut Corporation is taking delivery of twenty thousand (20,000) metric tons of fertilizer.

This comprises 10,000 metric tons of compound fertilizer 15:15:15+4MgO, 7,000 metric tons of compound fertilizer 6:20:10 and 3,000 metric tons of UREA 46%.

In consultation with the Government of The Gambia, National Food Security Processing & Marketing Corporation is pleased to inform the general public, particularly the farming community that the sales price for the newly received fertilizer has been pegged at D700 (seven hundred Dalasis) per bag x 50kg at the Corporation's depots.

The Corporation wishes to inform the farming community that the above price is subsidised by the Government of The Gambia and consequently the sale of the fertilizer will be strictly for Gambian farmers. The Corporation therefore, solicits the support of all stakeholders to ensure this is achieved.

For prudent financial management, NFSPMC has contracted Reliance Financial Services to receive payments of the fertilizer on behalf of the Corporation. Farmers are therefore encouraged to go to nearest RFS branch for the payment process.

Whilst wishing Gambian farmers a successful planting season, the Management of National Food Security Processing & Marketing Corporation assures of its continued support to all farmers to ensure better yields are achieved.

Read the original article on The Point.

